Tata Group chemical stock dips ahead of record date for 300% dividend

The board of directors of Rallis India Limited at its Meeting held on April 21, 2022 recommended a dividend of ₹3/- per equity share of Re. 1/- each (300%) for the financial year (FY) ended March 31, 2022, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 74th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company. The record date for the said dividend has been fixed on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.