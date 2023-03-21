Tata Group discussing to engage outgoing TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan beyond September 151 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 12:08 PM IST
Tata Group sources told PTI that there have been preliminary discussions as the group needs reliable and experienced hands with its diversification into various technology domains
Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran is learnt to have discussed the engagement of outgoing TCS MD and CEO Rajesh Gopinathan with the group beyond September 15 in an advisory role, according to sources from Tata Group.
