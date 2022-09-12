Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Tata group mulls to buy stake in Bisleri International: Report

Tata group mulls to buy stake in Bisleri International: Report

Bisleri International owns 32 per cent of the packaged water's organised market. Photo: Mint  
1 min read . 06:08 PM ISTLivemint

  • Ramesh Chauhan-owned Bisleri International has over 150 manufacturing plants and a network of over 4,000 distributors with 5,000 trucks across India.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Salt to steel conglomerate Tata Group has recently made an offer for a stake in India's largest packaged water company Bisleri International, reported the Economic Times on 12 September quoting executives aware of the development.

"The Tata group has made the offer to Bisleri for a stake acquisition which it wants to scale up eventually," one of the executives said.

If this acquisition takes place, the Tata Group may spread its wings in packaged drinking water across the entry-level, mid-segment and premium packaged water categories. Apart from this, the group will enter the ready market network of Bisleri which is spread across retail stores, chemist channels, institutional channels, including hotels, restaurants and airports, besides bulk-water delivery. 

ALSO READ: Bisleri forays into hand hygiene segment

In 2021, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd also expanded into the personal hygiene segment with the launch of Bisleri hand purifiers. With consumers becoming more health and hygiene conscious, sanitizers have become a necessity since the beginning of the pandemic, the company had said in a statement.

As per details, across India, Ramesh Chauhan-owned Bisleri International has over 150 manufacturing plants and a network of over 4,000 distributors with 5,000 trucks. Also, estimates say  the size of the packaged water market is around 20,000 crore, of which 60 per cent is unorganised.

Bisleri which owns 32 per cent of the organised market, has its own app Bisleri@Doorstep to deliver products directly to consumers, including bulk 20-litre packs as well as smaller bottles starting from 250 ml to 1 litre.

