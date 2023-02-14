PM Modi says Air India-Airbus deal reflects deepening ties between India and France
- PM Modi added that the deep relationship between India and France will play a key role in ensuring stability and balance of the international order
Tata-owned Air India airline on Tuesday announced that it will buy 250 aircrafts from Airbus. While congratulating the companies on the landmark deal, PM Modi emphasized the deepening relationship between India and France and the heights India's civil aviation sector has achieved. Prime Minister added that in the next 15 years, India will require more than 2,000 aircraft.
