Tata-owned Air India airline on Tuesday announced that it will buy 250 aircrafts from Airbus. While congratulating the companies on the landmark deal, PM Modi emphasized the deepening relationship between India and France and the heights India's civil aviation sector has achieved. Prime Minister added that in the next 15 years, India will require more than 2,000 aircraft.

“I want to especially thank my French President Emmanuel Macron as this important day is not only important for deep India-France relations but also portrays India's successes and ambition in the field of civil aviation," PM Modi said.

"Our civil aviation sector is an integral part of India's development. Strengthening the civil aviation sector is an important aspect of our national infrastructure policy," he added.

PM Modi also highlighted the achievements of India's civil aviation space and said that in the last eight years, the number of airports has gone up from 74 to 147. Prime Minister added that in the near future, India would become the third biggest market in the world in the aviation sector.

While highlighting the importance of the regional connectivity scheme UDAN, PM Modi said that remote parts of the country are now also connected, providing a boost to the economic and social development of the people.

He added that under India's 'Make in India - Make for the World' vision many new opportunities are opening under aerospace manufacturing.

"Whether it is the issue of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, or global food security and health security, India and France together are making a positive contribution," Modi said in his remarks.

PM Modi added that the deep relationship between India and France will play a key role in ensuring stability and balance of the international order and the multilateral system.

French President Emmanuel Macron highlighted the deep bond between New Delhi and Paris.

"I want to tell everybody that for me, this very important contract and this achievement today is one of the milestones of the in-depth strategic and friendly partnership we have between India and France," he said.