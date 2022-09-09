As per the plan, there will be a common office for Air India, Air India Express and AirAsia India at Vatika One on One complex in Gurugram by early 2023. Beginning September, Air India has already started to vacate a number of offices presently housed in government premises across the country. The largest staff base of Air India at Airlines House, Safdarjung Complex, GSD Complex, and IGI Terminal One will move to an interim office space in Gurugram before relocating to Vatika One on One by early March.