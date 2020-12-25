Tata-Indian Institute of Skills' first batch of trainings started today

The first batch at TATA-Indian Institute of Skills will commence training with two courses in Factory Automation, with duration ranging from 1 to 4 weeks, depending upon the pre-qualification profile of the trainee. The institute will also offer scholarships to the first 100 students along with attractive fee options during this initial launch phase. An early bird scholarship scheme of 75 per cent has also been announced for the first 100 students/trainees, an official statement said.