Tata Memorial Centre trains two batches of Indonesian Cancer Patient Navigators

New Delhi: Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has successfully trained two batches of Indonesian Cancer Patient Navigators, said the Department of Atomic Energy in a release on Wednesday.
On World Health Day 2022, TMC had signed an agreement of Cancer Patient Navigation Program to improve cancer care in Indonesia. The MoU was signed with Dharmais National Cancer Hospital and PT Roche Indonesia.
“Under the program, two successful batches of students, consisting of thirty students in each batch, have graduated from the program with 100% placement. Currently the third batch is under training with thirty-seven students from Indonesia," the department added.
TMC established Kevat program, India’s first accredited postgraduate diploma in patient navigation in oncology, with TISS- Tata Institute of Social Sciences and with support from Tata Trusts. Cancer Patient Navigation Program is the international expansion of TMC’s Kevat program.
“Over the last three years, around 4 lakh patients were under different domains of care by the Kevats. During the pandemic the Kevats were a critical workforce, and contributed towards screening of more than a lakh and forty thousand patients on entry into the Hospital. Other initiatives such as running pharmacy support services and patient management for around 70,000 patients, training of administrative staff and triaging patients, facilitating tele-consultations, which enabled 100% functionality of the hospital, 60% for cancer patients and 40% for COVID patients with cancer," the department said.
The 36-credit diploma course consists of six months of didactic training and observer ship in clinical and psychosocial aspects of oncology care, followed by a six-month paid internship at different hospitals under the TMC banner. Mode of assessment is periodic (module based), mid-term and end term exams.
Those with qualifying grades are awarded a diploma on the completion of the course. Diploma holders are absorbed Pan-India, in private hospitals, government institutes and non-government organizations to support patient care.
Swati Luthra writes on climate change, water, environment and forest issues for Mint. A graduate in Psychology, Swati has been mapping India’s policy initiatives to help meet the pledges made at CoP-26 including achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.