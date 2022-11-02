Tata Memorial Centre trains two batches of Indonesian Cancer Patient Navigators

“Over the last three years, around 4 lakh patients were under different domains of care by the Kevats. During the pandemic the Kevats were a critical workforce, and contributed towards screening of more than a lakh and forty thousand patients on entry into the Hospital. Other initiatives such as running pharmacy support services and patient management for around 70,000 patients, training of administrative staff and triaging patients, facilitating tele-consultations, which enabled 100% functionality of the hospital, 60% for cancer patients and 40% for COVID patients with cancer," the department said.