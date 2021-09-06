Cancer patients from all over the country arrive at the premier Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai to get treated for their ailments.A statement from the hospital said that it handles over 80,000 new patients and 5,00,000 follow-up patients every year.

However, with the shortage of living areas and the long duration for which the patients need to stay in the hospital, people find it really difficult to find proper accommodation for the duration of their stay.

Relatives and sometimes the patient themselves had to face a lot of difficulties for staying in these temporary shelters outside the hospital.

Jitendra, a patient from Gwalior said, "People give us food to eat, else I have to sleep without food. I have been here for eight months and have been living in this plastic shelter for two months. We do not have money. We keep tissues and sanitizers to keep us safe from Covid. I used to run a mill. Rs. 1.5 Lakhs have been spent on treatment so far," as quoted by news agency ANI.

"We've so far spent 2.5 lakhs on my husband's treatment. We're staying here for more than 4 months and face a lot of difficulties. We don't have money to afford a room in the hospital," said a cancer patient's attendant, Sumitra Sah from Katihar, Bihar.

She added, "We face a lot of inconvenience due to rains, lack of food and money. The doctor has asked us to stay here for one and a half to two months more. Our son is with us too. We use bathrooms but we have to pay for it. There are thieves roaming around too."

Munni Devi, another attendant who has come with her husband from Bihar said, "We can not afford to give ₹800-1000 per day for a room so that is why we are living in this shelter. My husband is a cancer patient. We got to know about his disease 15-20 days ago and we have been living here for 10 days. Everything is in the hands of God. We have borrowed money from our relatives for medicines."

Ranjit, a volunteer who distributes food to the patients and their attendants said, "From Monday to Friday, we give food to 70-80 people and on weekends to 100-120 people. Packaging is clean and hygienic. We have been doing this since the lockdown. We started with a team of 5 people and it is expanding. We try to help as much as possible."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.