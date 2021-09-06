Munni Devi, another attendant who has come with her husband from Bihar said, "We can not afford to give ₹800-1000 per day for a room so that is why we are living in this shelter. My husband is a cancer patient. We got to know about his disease 15-20 days ago and we have been living here for 10 days. Everything is in the hands of God. We have borrowed money from our relatives for medicines."