Tata Motors bags order for 2,000 Xpres T EV from Evera

Tata Motors bags order for 2,000 Xpres T EV from Evera1 min read . 09:27 PM IST
- The automaker hopes to continue its association with Evera and jointly work towards offering greener and safer mobility options to customers
Tata Motors has bagged an order for 2,000 XPRES T EVs from ride-hailing platform Evera, the company informed on Wednesday.
Tata Motors has bagged an order for 2,000 XPRES T EVs from ride-hailing platform Evera, the company informed on Wednesday.
In statement regarding the same, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Managing Director Shailesh Chandra said,"Evera has been associated with us since a long time, and we are delighted to further strengthen this tie up, by signing an agreement of delivering 2,000 EVs to them."
In statement regarding the same, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Managing Director Shailesh Chandra said,"Evera has been associated with us since a long time, and we are delighted to further strengthen this tie up, by signing an agreement of delivering 2,000 EVs to them."
The automaker hopes to continue its association with Evera and jointly work towards offering greener and safer mobility options to customers, he added.
The automaker hopes to continue its association with Evera and jointly work towards offering greener and safer mobility options to customers, he added.
In July 2021, Tata Motors launched the XPRES brand, exclusively for fleet customers and XPRES-T EV is the first vehicle under this brand.
In July 2021, Tata Motors launched the XPRES brand, exclusively for fleet customers and XPRES-T EV is the first vehicle under this brand.
The XPRES-T electric sedan comes with two range options – 213km and 165km
The XPRES-T electric sedan comes with two range options – 213km and 165km