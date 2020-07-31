MUMBAI: Tata Motors Ltd, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, is expected to report a sizable loss for the June quarter along with a sharp drop in its topline due to covid-19 lead disruptions.

According to HDFC Securities, the homegrown vehicle manufacturer is expected to post a consolidated loss of around ₹6,500 crore for the June quarter.

The brokerage estimates that while the margins at Jaguar Land Rover, Tata Motors’ British luxury car subsidiary, would decline 80bps QoQ to 4%, the company’s standalone business would see revenue decline of 80% YoY due to sharp drop in sales.

The company had reported a net loss of ₹3,700 crore in June quarter last year on revenues of ₹61,500 crore.

ICICI Securities estimates that Tata Motors’ topline would decline 49% YoY for the period. The brokerage expects JLR to post revenues of around GBP 2.3 billion, down 49% YoY. It expects JLR to report an operating loss of GBP 614 million for the June quarter.

Earlier in July, JLR, which accounts for near 80% of Tata Motors’ overall revenues, reported retail sales of 74,067 units, down 42% YoY.

JLR had pointed out retail sales have improved sequentially through the quarter after the pandemic had lead to temporary closure of its manufacturing units and most retailers in Europe in April and much of May.

That said, the retail sales in China, one of its largest markets, saw strong recovery during Q1FY21 as the sales were down only 2.5% YoY. The lockdown measures in China were lifted earlier than in other regions globally.

Meanwhile, in its standalone business, at 23,845 units, Tata Motors’ total domestic vehicle sales declined 82% YoY during the June quarter. Vehicle manufacturers including Tata Motors had to shutdown their plants and dealerships from the last week of March following a strict lockdown imposed by the government to contain the spread of coronavirus across India.

In an official note issued in July, the company had said its manufacturing units resumed operations from end of May, thereby losing two months of production and sales.

“We expect the company to report Ebidta loss of ₹1,250 crore in its standalone business," HDFC Securities said in a note.

Volume recovery trends in major markets such as China, Europe and the USA for JLR along with the India business outlook are the two key areas to look out for in the coming quarters, the brokerages said.

