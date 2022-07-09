Tata Motors hikes passenger vehicle prices to offset rising input costs

Tata Motors on Saturday announced that it has raised the prices of its passenger vehicle range with immediate effect in a bid to partially offset the impact of rising input costs. The auto major said in a statement, that the weighted average increase in price of 0.55% will come into effect starting Saturday across the range, depending upon the variant and model. The company has taken extensive measures to absorb a significant portion of the increased input costs, it said.

