Auto giant Tata Motors Ltd today introduced a new initiative for ‘showroom on wheels’ also called ‘Anubhav’, which is a door-step car buying experience for rural customers. In line with the company's rural marketing strategy, the new initiative is aimed to help increase its reach in tehsils and talukas.

A total of 103 mobile showrooms are being deployed across the country to enhance the Tata Motors brand awareness in rural India. These mobile showrooms will help existing dealerships offer a doorstep sales experience to customers and assist them with information about Tata Motors' products. These products include a new forever range of cars and SUVs, accessories, avail finance schemes, book a test drive and evaluate existing cars for exchange.

Also read: On the recovery path, auto sector has a bumpy ride

Rajan Amba, Tata Motors PV Vice President Ltd said, “We are delighted to commence the Anubhav Initiative. This is a significant step towards taking the brand to the hinterland and making our New Forever range of cars and SUVs more accessible while reducing our dependability on the traditionally followed model of a brick-and-mortar facility."

Anubhav showrooms

These mobile showrooms will be a one-stop solution for rural customers seeking information about our cars, finance schemes, exchange offers etc. They will also derive important consumer insights and data to further improve their customer outreach.

Notably, rural India sales contribute around 40 per cent to the total passenger vehicles sold in India. "With this concept, we are confident of expanding our reach, and increasing our customer base in these markets," said Amba.

Also read: Tata Motors announces Altroz DCA hatchback, starts bookings

The Anubhav – the Showroom on Wheels has been developed on the very reliable, Tata Intra V10. These mobile showrooms will be operated by dealerships under Tata Motors’ supervision and guidance. All the dealerships will define monthly routes for these vans on which they will ply and cover the targeted village or tehsil. The mobile showrooms are also equipped with GPS trackers to monitor the movement for better utilisation.

Tata Motors Ltd is part of the $109 billion Tata group of companies. It's a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks, and buses, and offers an extensive range of integrated, smart, and e-mobility solutions.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.