The Anubhav – the Showroom on Wheels has been developed on the very reliable, Tata Intra V10. These mobile showrooms will be operated by dealerships under Tata Motors’ supervision and guidance. All the dealerships will define monthly routes for these vans on which they will ply and cover the targeted village or tehsil. The mobile showrooms are also equipped with GPS trackers to monitor the movement for better utilisation.

