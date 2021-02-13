This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Tata Motors: Marc Llistosella to become the new CEO and MD
1 min read.12:08 PM IST
ANI
Marc Llistosella has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Tata Motors. He was most recently the President and CEO of Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation, and Head of Daimler Trucks in Asia. Earlier, Llistosella was the MD and CEO of Daimler India Commercial Vehicles
His appointment at Tata Motors is effective from July 1.