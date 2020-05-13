Tata Motors resumes operations at select plants, dealerships

MUMBAI: Tata Motors Ltd (TML), a commercial and passenger vehicles maker, on Wednesday said it has resumed operations at its facilities in Pantnagar in Uttarakhand and Sanand in Gujarat.

The auto major also said its Lucknow, Dharwad (Karnataka) and Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) units are in the final stages of preparedness and will resume operations in the next few days.

It said the Pune plant, which will be used only for making ambulances, is almost ready and will soon restart production.

“This commencement of operations follows receipt of all necessary approvals from relevant government authorities," the firm said.

TML’s chief executive officer and managing director (CEO & MD) Guenter Butschek said the company has restarted operations with limited staff in each plant, adhering to all safety guidelines.

“We will scale operations in a graded manner as the entire enabling ecosystem of suppliers, vendors, dealers and customers comes up to speed," he said, adding that the company remains cautiously optimistic and agile to cater to evolving customer demand.

Butschek called the lockdown an opportunity to accelerate the company’s digital initiatives including its new online retail sales platform, 'click-to-drive'.

The company also said it has constituted dedicated ‘restart teams’ at each manufacturing unit to curate detailed guidelines and conduct intensive training to ensure maintaining social distancing across all work stations, shop floors and canteen facilities.

The company said it has made it mandatory for all employees returning to work to use the Aarogya Setu mobile app. It also said employees are required to periodically check-in their and family members' health statuses on the firm's in-house health portal.

The company said it has opened up nearly 200 dealerships and 300 workshops for its passenger vehicle customers and more than 400 sales outlets and 885 workshops for its commercial vehicles.

“We have begun operations with a new set of standard operating procedure (SOPs) defining minimal interactions and maintaining prudent social distance while engaging with customers," it said.

Tata Motors said some customers have made new bookings and deliveries of cars commenced took place in the last few days. The workshops are seeing increasing inflow of vehicles for servicing, the company added.

