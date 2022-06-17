Tata Motors shares: IIFL sees over 30% upside on the auto stock

"JLR has brought down break-even level by ~50%; this augurs well for profitability as volumes normalise. Although management’s target of double-digit Ebit margin by FY26 looks ambitious, it cannot be ruled out. JLR has seen build-up of strong order-book with good response to recent launches and high expectations from the upcoming RR Sport. This should translate into higher volumes/earnings in FY23/FY24, as production ramps up," the note stated.