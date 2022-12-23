Tata Motors’ subsidiary signs definitive pact with DTC to operate 1500 EV buses

Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer on 23 December announced that Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has signed a definitive agreement with its fully owned subsidiary, TML CV Mobility Solutions Ltd. for operation of 1500 electric buses in the national capital.
As part of the agreement, TML CV Mobility Solutions Ltd. will supply, operate and maintain 1500 units of 12-metre low-floor air-conditioned electric buses for a period 12 years. Tata Starbus EV is an indigenously developed vehicle with superior design and best-in-class features for sustainable and comfortable commute.
Commenting on the announcement, DTC Managing Director Shilpa Shinde said, “We are pleased to have signed an agreement for the largest order of 1500 electric buses in Delhi. This is a significant step towards embracing electric mobility in the capital city. The induction of zero-emission, noise-free buses will greatly help in improving the city’s air quality. The new buses will also immensely benefit the commuters with its ultra-modern features and comfortable seating."
While TML CV Mobility Solutions Limited Chairman Asim Kumar Mukhopadhyay called this as a historic occasion. He said, “Our relationship with DTC, which stands strong for over a decade, is based on the foundation of mutual trust and cooperation and this order will further strengthen it. We are confident that the electric buses will provide sustainable, safe and comfortable public transportation to the commuters of Delhi."
Tata Motors’ state-of-the-art research and development facilities have steadily worked to engineer innovative mobility solutions powered by alternate fuel technology, including battery-electric, hybrid, CNG, LNG and Hydrogen Fuel Cell technology.
Till date, Tata Motors has supplied more than 730 electric buses across multiple cities in India, which have cumulatively clocked more than 55 million kilometres, with an uptime of over 95%.
With operations in India, the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa and Indonesia, Tata Motors’ vehicles are marketed in Africa, Middle East, South & South East Asia, Australia, South America, Russia and other CIS countries. As of March 31, 2022, Tata Motors’ operations include 86 consolidated subsidiaries, two joint operations, four joint ventures and 10 equity-accounted associates, including their subsidiaries, in respect of which we exercise significant influence.
