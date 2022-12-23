Tata Motors’ subsidiary signs definitive pact with DTC to operate 1500 EV buses

Commenting on the announcement, DTC Managing Director Shilpa Shinde said, “We are pleased to have signed an agreement for the largest order of 1500 electric buses in Delhi. This is a significant step towards embracing electric mobility in the capital city. The induction of zero-emission, noise-free buses will greatly help in improving the city’s air quality. The new buses will also immensely benefit the commuters with its ultra-modern features and comfortable seating."

