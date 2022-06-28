Tata Motors to hike its commercial vehicles' prices from July2 min read . Updated: 28 Jun 2022, 02:11 PM IST
- Tata Motors on Tuesday announced an impending price hike of its commercial vehicle (CV) range
Listen to this article
Tata Motors on Tuesday announced an impending price hike of its commercial vehicle (CV) range. An increase in price in the range of 1.5-2.5%, will come into effect from 1st July 2022 across the range, depending upon individual model and variant, the company informed in an exchange filing.