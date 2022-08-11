Tata Mumbai Marathon to be held in January 2023 after two-year gap

Tata Mumbai Marathon to be held in January 2023 after two-year gap1 min read . 11 Aug 2022
IDFC First Bank will be a part of the marathon for the first time after it signed up to be an associate sponsor across Procam International’s four events
The Tata Mumbai Marathon (TMM), a World Athletics Elite Label Road Race, will be held on 15 January, 2023, said its organizers Procam International.
This will be the 18th edition of the marathon and will be flagged off from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and the categories are classic distance marathon, popular half marathon, open 10k, Senior Citizens’ Run, Champions with Disability, and Dream Run.
Eknath Shinde, chief minister of Maharashtra, said, “The much awaited marathon returns after two years. Today the event is one of the top 10 marathons in the world and that is a big achievement. It is a pride of Mumbai and India, that brings our community together across all ages, caste, creed to run as one. We extend our support to the event and we are with you."
Harish Bhat, brand custodian, Tata Sons, said “The Tata Group is proud to be associated with this iconic race that brings alive the essence of Mumbai. Embodying the spirit of Mumbai, the city that never stops moving, overcoming every challenge just like the marathon runners moving towards their goal with a never-give-up attitude, the marathon brings together amateur and professional runners from across the country. The race gives every runner the opportunity to push beyond the limits of body and mind to succeed in this test of human strength and endurance. Ujjwal Mathur, senior vice president and country head, India business, TCS said “TCS has been associated with the marathon for many years and has now grown as a pioneer of running events across the globe.“
Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is the face of the event. IDFC First Bank will be a part of the marathon for the first time after the technology-led bank signed up to be an associate sponsor across Procam International’s four events and marked their arrival in mass-participation sport, at the TCS World 10K Bengaluru in May this year.
India’s sports media and sponsorship industry reached about ₹95 billion in FY20 but will be growing at a slower pace to reach ₹150 billion by 2024, according to a report by sports-related employment agency Sporjo and FICCI. It said the industry grew at a CAGR of 14% till 2020.
