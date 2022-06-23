'A detailed investigation is currently being conducted to ascertain the facts of the recent isolated thermal incident that is doing the rounds on social media,' Tata Motors has shared
A social media video showed a Tata Nexon EV catching massive fire in Vasai West in Mumbai. The video shared on Twitter further showed the police keeping the onlookers at bay while hosing down the flames.
Following the incident, Tata Motors released a statement noting that, “a detailed investigation is currently being conducted to ascertain the facts of the recent isolated thermal incident that is doing the rounds on social media. We will share a detailed response after our complete investigation. We remain committed to the safety of our vehicles and their users."
It is important to note that this is the first incident after more than 30,000 EVs have cumulatively covered over one million kilometres across the country in nearly four years, according to Tata Motors.
Meanwhile, just last month, Tata Motors expanded its electric vehicle range in the country with the launch of Nexon EV MAX, priced between ₹17.74-19.24 lakh (ex-showroom).
Equipped with a 40.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, the Nexon EV Max offers 33 per cent higher battery capacity than the Nexon EV, delivering ARAI certified range of 437 km (under standard testing conditions), ensuring uninterrupted inter-city travel.
ARAI refers to Automotive Research Association of India. The model produces 105 kW (143 PS) of power and delivers a torque of 250 Nm, resulting in 0 to 100 sprint times in under 9 seconds.
It comes in two trims, the Nexon EV Max XZ and Nexon EV Max XZ Lux, and features 30 new additional safety and comfort features like seat ventilation for front passengers, air purifier, wireless smartphone charging, auto-dimming IRVM and cruise control.
The Max XZ trim with 3.3 kW charger is priced at ₹17.74 lakh while the same trim with 7.2 kW fast charger is tagged at ₹18.24 lakh. The XZ Lux trim with 3.3 kW charger is tagged at ₹18.74 lakh while the same variant with 7.2 kW charger is priced at ₹19.24 lakh.
The 7.2 kW AC fast charger can be installed either at home or at the workplace, which helps in reducing charging time to 6.5 hours. The Nexon EV MAX also supports faster charging -- 0 to 80% in just 56 minutes from any 50 kW DC fast charger.
"Keeping customer centricity at the core and dedicated to bringing in newer products at regular and quick intervals, we are elated to launch the new Nexon EV MAX – an SUV that offers all EV users MAX freedom to undertake regular and uninterrupted long distance travel," Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy Vivek Srivatsa noted.
The SUV offers more range, more power, and faster charging while improving the overall driving efficiency, providing an uncompromised EV ownership experience, he added.
