Tata Nexon EV fire incident: Government has ordered an independent enquiry into the Tata Nexon EV fire incident in Mumbai which was widely shared on social media
Tata Nexon EV fire incident: Coming out with a swift response to the Tata Nexon electric vehicle catching fire in Mumbai, the government has ordered an independent enquiry into the incident, a senior Road Transport and Highways ministry official said on Thursday.
"We have ordered an independent enquiry to investigate the Nexon EV fire incident," the official said according to news agency PTI report.
The Centre for Fire Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES), Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL), Visakhapatnam have been asked to probe the circumstances that led to the incident and also suggest remedial measures, the official added.
While responding to the incident that has been widely shared on social media, Tata Motors said it is investigating the incident of its Nexon EV catching fire in Mumbai. Tata Motors in a statement on Thursday said, "a detailed investigation is currently being conducted to ascertain the facts of the recent isolated thermal incident that is doing the rounds on social media."
Additionally, Tata Motors said, "we will share a detailed response after our complete investigation. We remain committed to the safety of our vehicles and their users. This is a first incident after more than 30,000 EVs have cumulatively covered over 100 million km across the country in nearly 4 years."
It is important to note that in the electric two-wheeler segment there have been several incidents of vehicles catching fire in the recent past. Electric two-wheeler makers such as Ola Electric, Okinawa Autotech and PureEV had recalled their scooters in the wake of separate fire incidents.
The fire incidents had prompted the government to form a panel to examine and had warned companies of penalties if they were found to be negligent. The government-appointed panel is expected to submit its report on electric two-wheeler fire incidents this month, according to a road ministry official.
