Tata Play rents entire capacity of India's GSAT-24 satellite
India's GSAT-24 satellite has been launched successfully and the entire capacity leased to Tata Play
NewSpace India's newly launched GSAT-24, first "demand-driven" communication satellite mission post space sector reforms will be leasing the entire capacity to Direct-to-Home (DTH) service provider Tata Play. The satellite has been built by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for NSIL, GSAT-24 and is a 24-Ku band communication satellite weighing 4180 kg with pan-India coverage for meeting DTH application needs. GSAT-24 is configured on ISRO's proven I-3k Bus with a mission life of 15 years.