Tata Play set to expand bandwidth with exclusive capacity on GSAT-24

Tata Play set to expand bandwidth with exclusive capacity on GSAT-242 min read 06 Aug 2023, 11:53 AM IST
GSAT-24 was launched by NewSpace India Ltd as its first ‘demand-driven’ communication satellite mission after the space-sector reforms, leasing the entire capacity on board to the DTH service provider
MUMBAI: Direct-to-home (DTH) company Tata Play (formerly Tata Sky) is set to expand its bandwidth capacity by 50% by adding 24 new Ku-band transponders on the communication satellite GSAT-24. The increased capacity will allow it to offer more channels and services and better picture quality, MD and CEO Harit Nagpal told Mint.