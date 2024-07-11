Tata Play to help Bangladesh's Akash Digital launch OTT service in the country
Summary
- With this collaboration between Akash Digital and Tata Play, the Bangladeshi DTH company will be able to expand its offerings beyond traditional DTH services to include streaming content accessible on mobile devices.
Bangladesh-based Akash Digital TV, a subsidiary of BEXIMCO Communications Limited, has teamed up with Tata Play (formerly Tata Sky) to leverage the Indian company's binge platform-as-a-service (PaaS) solution for the launch of its new OTT service, Akash Go.