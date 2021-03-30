Tata Power bags orders to develop 60 MW solar project in Gujarat

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The company has received a letter of award from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) on March 26, 2021, to develop a 60 MW solar project in the state of Gujarat
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Tata Power on Tuesday said it has bagged an order to develop 60 MW (mega watt) solar project for Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam.
Tata Power on Tuesday said it has bagged an order to develop 60 MW (mega watt) solar project for Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam.
The company has received a letter of award from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) on March 26, 2021, to develop a 60 MW solar project in the state of Gujarat, Tata Power said in a regulatory filing.
The company has received a letter of award from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) on March 26, 2021, to develop a 60 MW solar project in the state of Gujarat, Tata Power said in a regulatory filing.