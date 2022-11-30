Tata Power CDT, Indian Hotels organizes workshop on autism spectrum disorder

The event aimed to create a collective platform for key actors to optimize existing efforts, cross-pollinate and enable required support ecosystems for early diagnosis, acceptance & care by leveraging the combined power of technology, people, corporate and government schemes networks.
New Delhi: Tata Power Community Development Trust (Tata Power CDT) and the Indian Hotels Co. Ltd. (IHCL) jointly organized the first National Workshop on Neurodiversity in Mumbai with a focus on Autism Spectrum.
According to estimates by the Indian Council of Medical Research, India is home to more than ten million individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).
The workshop brought together representatives from the Tata Group, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, United Nations, practitioners and domain experts from the field of neurodiversity to deliberate and implement phygital interventions and support programs in Tier 2, and Tier 3 cities and rural India.
The CSR wing of Tata Power launched the ‘Pay Autention’ initiative in April and the ‘phygital’ support network for kids with autism is a step forward to the initiative.
It is said to enable children in small towns and villages to access several learning resources that are only available in bigger cities now. It also includes equipping locals like anganwadi workers and primary teachers to enable counselling and handholding wherever necessary. All these resources will also be available online for free use.
“Tata Power’s Pay Autention network strives to mainstream individuals with Autism and Neurodiversity. This workshop co-hosted with IHCL, will speed up our efforts to develop a pan-India ecosystem of services in the area of Neurodiversity which is severely constrained by lack of awareness, a weak support system and subpar diagnostic facilities,“ said Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power.
In alignment with the company’s D&I policy, Tata Power aims to bring people with Autism to the mainstream and groom, mentor and hire interns and associates with neurodiversity. The company will support them in enhancing skill sets, persona and facilitate an inclusive and accessible workplace environment.
“We are glad to join hands with Tata Power for scaling up the Pay Autention network for Autism and neurodiversity support by leveraging IHCL’s vast footprint and volunteers across the country. In line with Paathya, IHCL’s framework of sustainability and social impact measures, we believe in making inclusivity mainstream. At IHCL, we are committed to empower the neurodiverse community through focused skill training in line with our diversity and inclusion mission," said Puneet Chhatwal, MD & CEO, IHCL.
Rajeev Sharma, Joint Secretary, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyanjan), Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, GoI presented the schemes & key initiatives of the Government aimed at building an inclusive and equitable society with equal opportunities for the growth and development of people with disabilities.
He also mentioned the keen interest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in empowering the divyangjan and making them an equal partner in country’s journey of growth.
“The government has taken various steps like setting up cross-disability early intervention centers across regions and has increased the number of disabilities from 7 to 21 (including Autism Spectrum Disorder) under the RPWD Act, 2016. This milestone initiative has paved the way to augment support for a large number of neurodiverse people across the country. I appreciate this endeavor which aims to bring together a robust support ecosystem for Autism and I believe this will go a long way in driving inclusivity," Rajeev said.
A series of pre-consultation with experts from the field were carried out to put forward challenges and recommendations for working group to deliberate in the workshop. Several ground visits to early intervention centers in different regions were also conducted, along with a Disability Tech Expo event with set of experts to get maximum possible range of insights from the sector.
The roundtable served as a prelude to form a National Working Group that to work jointly with key actors in this space including the Government of India - for taking forward sustainable value-adds & support programmes’ integration in the current system.
