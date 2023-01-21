New Delhi: Power discom Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited and the Delhi State Legal Services Authority are organising a ‘special Lok Adalat’ for on-the-spot settlement of electricity-related disputes and cases on Sunday.

Cases of direct power theft and disconnections will be taken up at the Lok Adalat to be held at the Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) office in Rohini sector-3, the company said in a statement.

Cases that are either pending in any court or yet to be filed will be taken up by the Lok Adalat. Consumers who want to settle their power theft cases can either attend in person or through their authorised representatives carrying authorisation letters, photo IDs, and a copy of their theft bill.

In case of a default, the company will be compelled to initiate criminal proceedings against these consumers under the relevant provision of the Electricity Act, 2003. Consumers can pay their bills through various modes such as demand draft, cheque, credit card, debit card, online modes or cash, it added.

For participating in the upcoming Lok Adalat session, all litigants need to register before the Lok Adalat by dialing – 19124 or writing to eac.care@tatapower-ddl.com. Petitioners should carry their photo ID and a copy of their theft bill.

Tata Power-DDL said that it has been regularly working towards sensitizing people about the consequences of electricity theft and its penal impact on the consumers and the importance of paying bills on time.