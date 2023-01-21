Tata Power Delhi Distribution to organise Lok Adalat for electricity-related disputes1 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 05:00 PM IST
Cases of direct power theft and disconnections will be taken up at the Lok Adalat to be held at the Tata Power Delhi Distribution office in Rohini
New Delhi: Power discom Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited and the Delhi State Legal Services Authority are organising a ‘special Lok Adalat’ for on-the-spot settlement of electricity-related disputes and cases on Sunday.
