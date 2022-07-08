Tata Power has issued a clarification stating that no company official is involved in the bribery case after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said it has made some arrests for alleged illegal gratification involving a senior official of Power Grid Corporation of India.

"Tata Power clarifies that no officials of Tata Power are involved in the alleged bribery case involving Power Grid Corporation of India, being investigated by CBI. Some media reports have wrongly mentioned Tata Power's name in the alleged case," Tata Power's spokesperson said in a tweet.

On Thursday, the CBI had arrested Executive Director of Power Grid Corporation of India B S Jha and five officials. The arrested people are Bimlendu Shekhar Jha, Executive Director, Power Grid Corporation of India, Itanagar, Desh Raj Pathak, Executive Vice President & Head (Transmission & Distribution), Tata Projects Limited, R.N. Singh, Assistant Vice President & Business Head- Distribution, Tata Projects, Nafeej Hussain Khan, RPM, M/s. Tata Projects, and two other employees of Tata Projects, Randheer Kumar Singh and Sandeep Kumar Dubey, officials said.

The arrests were made after searches were conducted at 11 premises of the accused officials located in Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad which led to recovery of numerous incriminating documents, materials, digital devices and others. Cash of around ₹93 lakh was recovered from Jha’s residence, according the investigating agency.

In other news, Tata Power plans a capital expenditure of ₹75,000 crore in the renewable energy space over the next five years.

Speaking at the annual general meeting of the company, Tata Power Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran said that the company continues with a more focused and pragmatic approach to achieve the set renewable energy targets and has added 707 MW of renewable capacity during FY22.