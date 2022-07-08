Tata Power issues clarification, says no official involved in bribery case1 min read . Updated: 08 Jul 2022, 08:24 AM IST
Tata Power has issued a clarification stating that no company official is involved in the bribery case
Tata Power has issued a clarification stating that no company official is involved in the bribery case after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said it has made some arrests for alleged illegal gratification involving a senior official of Power Grid Corporation of India.