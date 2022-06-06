Kolte-Patil Developers Limited (KPDL), a leading Pune-based real estate developer with expanding operations in Mumbai and Bengaluru, has join hands with Tata Power.
Kolte-Patil Developers Limited (KPDL), a leading Pune-based real estate developer with expanding operations in Mumbai and Bengaluru, has partnered with India's largest EV charging solutions provider, Tata Power, to install charging stations across its projects in Pune, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, providing comprehensive charging solutions to EV owners.
EVs and charging infrastructure play a critical role in mitigating climate change concerns in the urban mobility area as part of broader green mobility adoption. Tata Power, with its expertise and track record in providing smooth EV charging facilities, will provide best-in-class EV charging to Kolte-Patil Developers' residential clients, facilitating their emobility journey and providing a standard and ubiquitous EV charging experience.
Tata Power is a market leader in offering consumers a comprehensive charging solution that includes owning, installing, servicing, and upgrading chargers as needed. Through this partnership, EV owners at KPDL properties will have access to Tata Power's EZ Charge mobile app, which will provide charging, monitoring, and e-payments 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
With over 1500 public and semi-public EV chargers deployed and another 550+ chargers in various phases of installation, Tata Power is India's top provider of EV charging solutions.
In addition, the company has constructed a network of 13000+ Home chargers (for personal use) and 200+ Bus charging points around India.
The EZ Charge smartphone application from the corporation assists users in finding EV charging stations, pre-booking slots, vehicle charging, monitoring, and e-payments, among other things. Customers may easily access energy-efficient options thanks to these customised EV charging systems, which serve as the infrastructure backbone for a burgeoning EV ecosystem.
India has asked power producers to bill electricity buyers every week to ensure adequate cash flow as costs surge due to higher imports of expensive coal, according to a federal power ministry letter seen by Reuters.
A scorching heatwave and the lowest fuel inventories at power plants in years have forced India to reverse a policy to slash coal imports. The move could put further pressure on power distribution companies that are saddled with debt and already owe billions of dollars to generators.
Power distribution companies had to ensure payment of at least 15 percent of the provisional bill to electricity producers within a week, the letter dated May 26 to power generating companies and state and federal energy officials read.
