Tata Power places winning bids for Odisha’s WESCO and SOUTCO discoms

New Delhi : Tata Power Co Ltd on Thursday emerged as the winner for Odisha electricity distribution companies (discoms)--Western Electricity Supply Utility of Odisha Ltd (WESCO) and the Southern Electricity Supply Utility of Odisha Ltd (SOUTCO), said a person aware of the development.

With the financial bids for these two Odisha discoms being opened on Thursday, Tata Power emerged as the successful bidder in the Odisha government’s electricity discoms’ privatization exercise. This comes after Tata Power won a 25-year licence for distribution and retail supply of power in five circles of Central Electricity Supply Utility of Odisha (CESU Odisha) last December.

Also Read: Inside India’s Quest to Fix Its Payments Puzzle

“The financial bid has been opened. A letter of award (LoA) is yet to be awarded by the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC), "said the person cited above.

India Power Corporation along with the French government-owned power utility Electricite de France SA (EDF) was the other bidder for WESCO and SOUTCO respectively. However, with its bids not being technically qualified, Tata Power’s was the only financial bid to be opened on Thursday.

While WESCO supplies electricity to consumers in the distribution circles of Rourkela, Burla, Balgarh, Bolangir and Bhawanipatna, SOUTCO supplies consumers in the circles of Behrampur, Aska, Bhanjanagar, Jeypore and Rayagada.

Praveer Sinha, CEO and MD, Tata Power did not respond to Mint's query.

Queries emailed to spokespersons for Tata Power and Crisil on Thursday afternoon wasn’t immediately answered. An external spokesperson for EDF also didn’t immediately respond to Mint’s queries.

India Power Corporation couldn’t be immediately contacted.

Odisha has an average power demand of 4,000 megawatts (MW). Interestingly, Odisha was the first state to privatise its power distribution sector into four discoms in 1999. This was followed by Delhi, which privatised three of its discoms in July 2002—BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd (BRPL), BSES Yamuna Power Ltd (BYPL) and Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd.

With Tata Power being the only bidder for North Eastern Electricity Supply Company of Odisha Ltd (NESCO) that supplies electricity to the districts of Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Jajpur, and Bhadrak, a legal opinion has been sought.

Discoms are the weakest link in the electricity value chain with poor payment records not only affecting power generation firms, but also contributing to the stress in the banking sector.

With their finances under immense strain due to the world’s most stringent lockdown, state governments are slowly coming round to the idea of privatising their discoms to raise resources. Also, the debt burden of discoms is expected to hit an all-time high of ₹4.5 trillion this fiscal, according to a Crisil Ratings report. This could further impact the weak financials of discoms, with states struggling to pay for electricity bought due to lower realisations.

The Odisha discom privatisation exercise comes in the backdrop of India beginning to privatize the discoms of its Union territories, with Chandigarh taking the first step as part of its next generation power sector reforms. However, it has met with resistance with the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday admitting the plea of the UT Powermen Union, Chandigarh and putting a stay on the notice inviting bids till further orders.

The next set of privatization bids will be shortly called for the discoms of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadar and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu. The discoms of Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are not immediately on offer because of issues such as political opposition and security respectively. With the electricity load for Lakshadweep Islands being low, it is also not being considered for privatization at present.

There is a growing interest in India’s discom space. Mint earlier reported about local companies such as state-run NTPC Ltd, electricity generation and distribution company CESC Ltd, Torrent Power, Greenko Group, Tata Power, National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) and Adani Group interested in the assets. Large foreign utilities such as Italy’s Enel Group, Malaysia’s Tenaga Nasional Bhd, Electricite de France SA and Hong Kong’s biggest electricity provider China Light and Power Co. Ltd are also expected to participate. The third set of probable investors include funds such as Brookfield Asset Management Inc., CDPQ, CDC Group Plc, Macquarie Group and Actis Llp.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via