Tata Power Renewables signs deal for 510-MW hybrid project1 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 03:29 PM IST
The project will save on an average of 1540 MUs of CO2 emissions annually for Tata Power-DDL, a joint venture between Tata Power and the Delhi government
New Delhi: Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL) has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (Tata Power-DDL) for a 510-MW hybrid project, the company said in a statement on Friday.
