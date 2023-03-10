New Delhi: Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL) has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (Tata Power-DDL) for a 510-MW hybrid project, the company said in a statement on Friday.

The project will save on an average of 1540 MUs of CO2 emissions annually for Tata Power-DDL, a joint venture between Tata Power and the Delhi government, that supplies electricity to seven million people in North Delhi.

The PPA has the capacity bifurcation of 170 MW solar and 340 MW wind power. “Located in Karnataka, it is one of the largest hybrid projects in the country and will be commissioned within 24 months from the PPA execution date," it said.

“Tata Power Renewable has signed one of the largest PPAs in the country for a 510MW hybrid project, via competitive bidding, showcasing our future readiness and expertise in project execution skills. This partnership is significant in our quest to continue our journey as one of the torchbearers of the green and clean energy transition. This is an extension of the earlier LOA (letter of award) of 255MW received in December 2022," Ashish Khanna, CEO, Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited, said.

“Aligned with the nation’s renewable energy mission, we are pleased to join hands with Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited for our biggest hybrid energy tie-up. We are confident that this association will strengthen our commitment towards significantly enhancing the portion of sustainable energy in the overall supply mix,“ Ganesh Srinivasan, CEO, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited, said.

With this win, the total renewables capacity of TPREL reached 6,303 MW with an installed capacity of 3,909 MW (solar - 2,981 MW and wind - 928 MW) and 2,394MW under various stages of implementation.