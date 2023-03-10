Tata Power Renewables signs deal for 510-MW hybrid project

“Tata Power Renewable has signed one of the largest PPAs in the country for a 510MW hybrid project, via competitive bidding, showcasing our future readiness and expertise in project execution skills. This partnership is significant in our quest to continue our journey as one of the torchbearers of the green and clean energy transition. This is an extension of the earlier LOA (letter of award) of 255MW received in December 2022," Ashish Khanna, CEO, Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited, said.