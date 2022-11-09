Tata Power's renewable energy wing to set up 150 MW solar project in Solapur

Tata Power's renewable energy wing to set up 150 MW solar project in Solapur1 min read . 06:39 PM IST
Tata Power Renewable Energy said it has received a 'letter of award' to set up a 150 MW solar project in Solapur, Maharashtra
The company has received a "letter of award" for the construction of a 150 MW solar project in Solapur, Maharashtra, according to Tata Power Renewable Energy. After the power purchase agreement (PPA) is executed, the project will be put into service within 18 months.
"Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL), a subsidiary of Tata Power receives the 'Letter of Award' (LoA) from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Corporation Ltd (MSEDCL) to set up 150MW solar project in Solapur, Maharashtra," it said in a statement.
It also said that an e-reverse auction followed by competitive tariff-based bidding was used to win the LoA.
TPREL CEO Ashish Khanna said, "The award is in line with our commitment to create a sustainable ecosystem for transitioning towards a greener future and affirms our potential to deliver...world-class solar projects."
With this addition, TPREL's total renewable energy capacity has increased to 5,786 MW, with 3,877 MW of that capacity being installed (solar capacity is 2,949 MW, and wind capacity is 928 MW), and 1,909 MW being developed at various stages.
Last month, Tata Power Solar Systems had announced the launch of cost-efficient solar off-grid solutions in West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand.
Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd (TPSSL) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL).
The off-grid solutions provide a combination of high-efficient solar modules, inverters and batteries and are available in 11 variants ranging from 1 - 10 Kw with 5-year warranty, a company statement said.
(With inputs from PTI)
