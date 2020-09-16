Subscribe
Home >News >India >Tata Projects wins contract to construct new parliament building for 861.9 crore: Official
18 new bills, including the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) bill, 2018, are expected to be introduced in Parliament’s monsoon session. Photo: Priyanka Parashar/Mint

Tata Projects wins contract to construct new parliament building for 861.9 crore: Official

1 min read . 06:33 PM IST Written By Staff Writer

  • The new Parliament building will be constructed close to the existing one under the Central Vista redevelopment project, according to CPWD

The Tata Projects Limited on Wednesday won the contract to construct a new Parliament building at a cost of 861.9 crore, officials told news agency PTI. "The Tata Projects Limited has won the contract to build a new Parliament building," an official said. Larsen and Toubro Ltd submitted a bid of 865 crores, according to news reports.

"Central Public Works Department (CPWD) opens financial bids for the construction of new Parliament building," news agency ANI reported on Wednesday.

The new Parliament building will be constructed close to the existing one under the Central Vista redevelopment project, and it is expected to be completed in 21 months.

According to CPWD, the new building will come up at plot number 118 of the Parliament House Estate.

The CPWD said the existing Parliament building will continue to function during the entire period of execution of the project.

(With inputs from PTI)

