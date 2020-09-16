The Tata Projects Limited on Wednesday won the contract to construct a new Parliament building at a cost of ₹861.9 crore, officials told news agency PTI. "The Tata Projects Limited has won the contract to build a new Parliament building," an official said. Larsen and Toubro Ltd submitted a bid of ₹865 crores, according to news reports.

The Tata Projects Limited on Wednesday won the contract to construct a new Parliament building at a cost of ₹861.9 crore, officials told news agency PTI. "The Tata Projects Limited has won the contract to build a new Parliament building," an official said. Larsen and Toubro Ltd submitted a bid of ₹865 crores, according to news reports.

"Central Public Works Department (CPWD) opens financial bids for the construction of new Parliament building," news agency ANI reported on Wednesday.

"Central Public Works Department (CPWD) opens financial bids for the construction of new Parliament building," news agency ANI reported on Wednesday. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

The new Parliament building will be constructed close to the existing one under the Central Vista redevelopment project, and it is expected to be completed in 21 months.

According to CPWD, the new building will come up at plot number 118 of the Parliament House Estate.

The CPWD said the existing Parliament building will continue to function during the entire period of execution of the project.

(With inputs from PTI)