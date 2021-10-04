Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Tata Punch micro SUV launch event to begin shortly. Watch LIVE stream here

Tata Punch micro SUV launch event to begin shortly. Watch LIVE stream here

The Tata Punch is expected to get a relatively higher ground clearance
1 min read . 10:51 AM IST Livemint

Bookings for Tata Punch are expected to open after the unveiling today.

Tata Motors will launch the all-new Punch via live streaming event today at 11 AM. People who are waiting for the Punch unveiling can catch the digital event here.

Bookings for Tata Punch are expected to open after the unveiling today. It is expected that the SUV can be reserved at around 20,000 payment at any of the company dealerships.

The launch event can be seen live at Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Tata Motors' official website.

 Tata Motors in a statement said Punch will offer a mix of "tough utility with sporting dynamics". 

It is the first SUV built on ALFA-ARC (Agile Light Flexible Advanced Architecture) platform, developed under Impact 2.0 design language. Despite the compact size, Tata Punch can get some off-road capabilities with its.

