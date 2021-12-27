A joint venture between Tata Group company TRIL Urban Transport Ltd and Siemens arm Siemens Project Ventures will develop metro corridor for Pune Metro under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) route.

The JV has formed a special purpose company called Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited.

The 23.3 kms corridor with 23 stations will be the first metro project in India under the new metro rail policy.

The project is to be completed in 39 months. Siemens will provide project management, turnkey electrification, signaling, communications and depot works (equipment) for this prestigious project. The order size of Siemens is to the extent of nearly ₹900 crore.

Sunil Mathur, MD and CEO, Siemens Ltd, said, “We would like to thank the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority for awarding this project to us. Siemens is a leader in providing state-of-the-art metro rail solutions globally. Pune Metro is a prestigious project, and Siemens is glad to be partnering with the Tatas to jointly develop this project. We are confident that the new metro line will play a key role in positively impacting the quality of life of Pune’s citizens to transform their everyday."

Siemens Financial Services (SFS) invests in infrastructure projects around the world. Through PPPs, SFS is able to help cities meet their goals of obtaining intelligent infrastructure solutions and enable smarter, more sustainable transportation networks.

