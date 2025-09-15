Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran advocates AI use for skilling and creating employment opportunities

India is at a critical point and it has a massive opportunity to leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI) to the country's benefit, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said on Monday.

“We are at an inflexion point where we have an enormous opportunity to embrace AI to make a huge impact for our country,” he said.

Speaking at the release of a Niti Aayog report titled ‘AI for Viksit Bharat: The Opportunity for Accelerated Economic Growth’, Chandrasekaran called for the collaboration between the government and industry to utilise AI's potential, PTI reported.

AI as a solution for societal challenges Chandrasekaran advocated utilising AI to its full potential for skilling and creating job opportunities for all youth in the country.

He also highlighted AI's role in addressing fundamental issues such as healthcare and education. By using AI in these areas, he said, “We should be able to solve basic issues…and thereby create huge empowerment opportunities and reduce the inequality that exists today.”

A call for collaboration To achieve these goals, Chandrasekaran stressed that the government, industry, and society must collaborate to leverage AI. "The industry should work closely with the government in the policy formulation, take full ownership, and demonstrate execution," he noted.

The news report by AP said that he also said that the government has a role in enabling small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to fully take advantage of AI to deliver value, jobs, and economic growth.

Chandrasekaran stated that AI needs to be implemented in every Indian sector, including financial services, pharmaceuticals, advanced manufacturing, agriculture, healthcare, and other sectors. “We need fully integrated AI solutions to deliver economic growth and prosperity,” he said in conclusion.

Govt leaders stance on AI Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also spoke at the event on Monday, where he said that AI is going to fundamentally change every aspect of life, stressing the importance for India to be among the frontrunners in developing and adopting AI technologies.

