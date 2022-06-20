Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran backs 'Agnipath' scheme. Read here

The Tata Sons Chairman joined other industry leaders such as Anand Mahindra, Harsh Goenka, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and Sangita Reddy who have come out in support of the scheme
N Chandrasekaran, the Tata Sons Chairman, on Monday backed the government's Agnipath scheme, saying apart from the opportunity for the youth to serve the defence forces, it will also make available a very disciplined and trained workforce for the industry, including the Tata group.
The Tata Sons Chairman joined other industry leaders such as Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka, Biocon Ltd Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and Apollo Hospitals Group Joint Managing Director Sangita Reddy who have come out in support of the scheme.
"Agnipath is not just a great opportunity for the youth to serve the nation's defence forces but it will also make available a very disciplined and trained youth for the industry, including the Tata Group," he said in a statement.
Chandrasekaran added, "We at the Tata group recognise the potential of the Agniveers and welcome the opportunity this represents."
Hundreds of people have been arrested and the role of coaching centres is being probed in connection with the violent protests that broke out after the government last week unveiled the Agnipath scheme.
Under this scheme, the youths between 17-and-a-half and 21 years would be inducted into the three services for a four-year tenure. Around 25% of the recruits will be retained for regular service.
The Union Cabinet had also approved the scheme on June 14. The youth selected under this scheme will be known as Agniveers.
The government projected this scheme as a major overhaul of the decades-old selection process to enhance the youthful profile of the services, but the protesters are demanding its rollback claiming that it will rob recruits of job security and other benefits.
The government said that the scheme provides an attractive financial package, will entail armed forces having a more youthful profile and provides an opportunity for Agniveers to train in the best institutions and enhance their skills and qualifications.
While the Centre has announced several incentives and concessions for Agniveers, the three services on Sunday warned those who indulged in violence and arson will not be inducted.
Meanwhile, the chiefs of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force are scheduled to separately meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 21 and would brief him on the Agnipath recruitment scheme.
