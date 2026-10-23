Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran meets Pralhad Joshi: What they discussed

Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday held discussions with Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran on aligning India’s higher education system with industry needs, with a focus on innovation, research and sustainable development.
The meeting in New Delhi provided an opportunity to discuss how higher education institutions could work more closely with the industrial sector and equip students with knowledge and skills relevant to India’s growth.
Joshi said Chandrasekaran’s “vast leadership experience in the industry sector and management education field provided extremely valuable insights aimed at further empowering India's higher education system.”
The discussions were held regarding how our higher education institutions can become even more complementary to the industrial sector.
It also focused on how young people could contribute more effectively to India’s sustainable development by applying their knowledge through innovation and research-based approaches. Chandrasekaran is also chairman of the Board of Governors of IIM Lucknow.
Chandrasekaran, who leads Tata Sons, the Tata Group's holding company, oversees a sprawling business empire with interests in automobiles, steel, information technology, aviation, electronics, and advanced manufacturing. The group has been investing in semiconductors and battery technology as India seeks a larger role in global technology and manufacturing supply chains.
Tata Sons, whose brands include Jaguar Land Rover and Air India, is embroiled in a bitter dispute with the Tata Trusts, which has a 66% stake in the conglomerate's holding company.
The dispute between Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran and Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata centres on leadership, governance and the future of the Tata Group.
The disagreement also extends to Tata Sons’ potential stock market listing.
Last month, the Tata Sons board overruled opposition from Tata Trusts by reappointing N. Chandrasekaran as chairman and backing plans for a public listing.
(With inputs from PTI and Reuters)
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