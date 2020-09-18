Tata Sons denies allegations on Mistry's fund-raising notices

Mumbai: The board of Tata Sons Ltd on Friday in reply to Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) group notices said that delay in listing of the contentious urgent application is not deliberate and any allegation of such nature is false. Mint has reviewed a copy of the reply.

The Shapoorji Pallonji group earlier this week had slapped a notice for damages against the board members of Tata Sons, for blocking Mistry family’s fund raising against the shares of Tata Sons. Shapoorji Pallonji group through its two investment firms – Cyrus Investments and Sterling Investments have a 18.4% shareholding in Tata Sons. They have been pledging these shares with lenders and investors to raise funds. Shapoorji Pallonji group, considering its mainstay is real estate and infrastructure, has been facing hardship in servicing its debt and direly need funds in the pandemic.

On 5 September, Tata Sons had moved an ‘urgent’ application before the Supreme Court to restrain the Shapoorji Pallonji group promoters from raising capital by pledging their shares in Tata Sons. Tata Sons argued that any pledge will amount to transfer of shares and under the company’s articles of association (AoA); the board of Tata Sons has the first right to buy the shares at fair market value.

Shapoorji Pallonji group in its reply to application had said that AoA prevents transfer of shares and not creation of encumbrance. They further said that the move by Tata Sons was aimed at causing irreparable damage to Shapoorji Pallonji group at the time of the pandemic.

In legal notice sent to Tata Sons board the Shapoorji Pallonji group said “The malafide motive of Tatas move was further evident by the fact that Tatas kept their application on hold, purportedly for curing defects, despite moving a plea for urgency before the Supreme Court".

“The sequence of events is evidently at only on objective – to put in jeopardy our client’s (Shapoorji Pallonji group) financial closing to handle the extreme illiquidity conditions being met in these pandemic times," SP group added.

Tata Sons in the reply on Friday said that “the allegation that the listing of the application was somehow deliberately delayed is false and unfortunate and has been made without adequate enquiry in the court registry".

The matter is listed in Supreme Court on 22 September.

They further said that Tata Sons urgent application raises real concerns that Shapoorji Pallonji group will take steps to ‘frustrate the legal processes’.

“Your letter and the allegations made in it establish the need for hearing of the application on an urgent basis, and that our apprehensions that you may undertake steps to frustrate the prayers/ interim-reliefs sought are real," said Tata Sons.

“The allegations in your letter are an outcome of your clients’ (Shapoorji Pallonji group) fertile imagination and is another meek attempt at tilting at windmills. It is most unfortunate that your clients have sought to resort to this needless diatribe concerning the bona fides and merits of this pending application," Tata Sons added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via