Tata Sons denies allegations on Mistry's fund-raising notices

The Shapoorji Pallonji group earlier this week had slapped a notice for damages against the board members of Tata Sons, for blocking Mistry family’s fund raising against the shares of Tata Sons. Shapoorji Pallonji group through its two investment firms – Cyrus Investments and Sterling Investments have a 18.4% shareholding in Tata Sons. They have been pledging these shares with lenders and investors to raise funds. Shapoorji Pallonji group, considering its mainstay is real estate and infrastructure, has been facing hardship in servicing its debt and direly need funds in the pandemic.