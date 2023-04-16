Tata Steel CEO T V Narendran confirms ongoing talks with UK govt for financial package1 min read . 01:24 PM IST
Tata Steel's CEO, T V Narendran, stated that the company is continuing its pursuit of a financial package from the UK government, in response to a question about their stance on exiting the UK business.
Narendran, who also serves as the Managing Director of Tata Steel, made these comments.
"Tata Steel is still pursuing it (request) with the government there (UK)," he told PTI on the sidelines of an event in the national capital.
He noted that there has been no conclusion to the request made for a financial package.
Tata Steel, a company based in India, owns the largest steelworks in the UK located in Port Talbot, South Wales, and has approximately 8,000 employees across all its operations in the country.
The company had requested a financial package of £1.5 billion from the UK government to support its decarbonisation plans.
Earlier this year, the UK government made a counteroffer to Tata Steel for a financial package, which fell short of the company's expectations.
Narendran stated in an interview with PTI that Tata Steel believes it cannot envision a viable future in the UK without the support of the government there.
(With inputs from PTI)
