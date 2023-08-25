Tata Steel, Jindal Stainless contributed to Chandrayaan-3

New Delhi: Indian steel companies Tata Steel and Jindal Stainless played key roles in the success of the Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission, which landed on the Moon's south pole on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata Steel said its crane technology helped in assembling the Fat-LVM3-M4 rocket. The company provided an electric overhead travelling (EOT) crane, manufactured in Jamshedpur.

“The company's cutting-edge crane technology played a crucial role in the seamless assembly of the launch vehicle used in the landmark lunar mission. Tata Steel supplied the remarkable electric overhead traveling (EOT) crane that was installed at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre," Tata Steel said in the statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jindal Stainless said its high-strength alloy steel for the motor casing contained heat-resistant materials that shielded the motor from shocks and high temperatures. This material, said to be developed over three years using advanced refining processes, did away with the need for imports.

India on Wednesday became the fourth country after the United States, China and the former Soviet Union to achieve a soft-landing on the Moon, and the first to land on its south pole.

The success of Chandrayan-3 underlined the Indian space sector’s reputation for frugality. The Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) budget of around $74 million for the mission was less than the cost of recent Hollywood blockbusters Oppenheimer and Barbie. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}