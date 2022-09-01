Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Tata Steel to implode obsolete unit at Jamshedpur 4 September

Tata Steel to implode obsolete unit at Jamshedpur 4 September

The company logo of Tata steel file photo. REUTERS/Phil Noble
1 min read . 06:28 AM ISTLivemint

The move is aimed at introducing advanced environment-friendly new coke oven unit. This implosion will be carried out by the company's contract partner Edifice & Jet Demolition South Africa.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Domestic steel maker Tata Steel on 31 August said that it will undertake an implosion of an obsolete unit at its non-operational coke oven facility in Jamshedpur on September 4.

Domestic steel maker Tata Steel on 31 August said that it will undertake an implosion of an obsolete unit at its non-operational coke oven facility in Jamshedpur on September 4.

The move is aimed at introducing advanced environment-friendly new coke oven unit. This implosion will be carried out by the company's contract partner Edifice & Jet Demolition South Africa, it said in a press release.

The move is aimed at introducing advanced environment-friendly new coke oven unit. This implosion will be carried out by the company's contract partner Edifice & Jet Demolition South Africa, it said in a press release.

In the coming months, the domestic steel maker will go for implosions of three more obsolete units -- a coal tower and two chimneys at the coke oven facility.      

In the coming months, the domestic steel maker will go for implosions of three more obsolete units -- a coal tower and two chimneys at the coke oven facility.      

"Tata Steel will undertake a planned implosion of an obsolete unit (Model Repair Shop of 12-metre height) at a non-operational coke oven facility in Jamshedpur on Sunday, September 4, 2022," the company said in a statement.

"Tata Steel will undertake a planned implosion of an obsolete unit (Model Repair Shop of 12-metre height) at a non-operational coke oven facility in Jamshedpur on Sunday, September 4, 2022," the company said in a statement.

Tata Steel has already sought all necessary approvals and no-objection certificates from the relevant authorities.

Tata Steel has already sought all necessary approvals and no-objection certificates from the relevant authorities.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.