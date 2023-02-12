Tata Steel to merge 7 subsidiaries by FY24, says CEO T V Narendran
The seven subsidiaries to be merged with the company are Angul Energy, Tata Steel Long Products (TSPL), The Tinplate Company of India, Tata Metaliks, TRF, Indian Steel & Wire Products, and Tata Steel Mining and S&T Mining Company.
Tata Steel CEO and managing director TV Narendran said that the merger of 7 subsidiary companies with Tata Steel is expected to be completed in 2023-24 fiscal year, news agency PTI has reported.
