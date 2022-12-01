Tata Steel will continue to invest in Odisha: CEO Narendran1 min read . Updated: 01 Dec 2022, 10:05 PM IST
Tata Steel will continue to invest in Odisha which has 25 per cent of India’s total steel-making capacity to support the state’s growth, the company’s MD and CEO TV Narendran said on Thursday, 1 December. Tata Steel has so far made investments of over ₹75,000 crore in the state. TV Narendran was speaking at the 'Make in Odisha Conclave 2022' in Bhubaneswar, the state capital.