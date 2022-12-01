Tata Steel will continue to invest in Odisha: CEO Narendran

At the event, Narendran said that Tata Steel has not only built its plant in Kalinganagar over the past few years in Odisha but has also acquired several assets including Neelachal Ispat plant. He said that Tata Steel is the largest steel manufacturer in the state. Narendran said Tata Steel produces about nine million tonnes of steel, every year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}