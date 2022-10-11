Tata to quadruple Zoya stores, expansion fuelled by India’s growth in wealthy consumers2 min read . Updated: 11 Oct 2022, 09:11 AM IST
India’s expected surge of rich consumers is driving Tata's Zoya brand to triple its Zoya stores by 2027.
About 90% of Titan's revenue comes from the sale of jewellery, with the other 10% coming from watches, eyewear, and fragrances. Four jewellery brands are under its umbrella: the Tanishq flagship brand, the Mia brand, which targets working women, the Caratlane online store, and the wealthy-targeted Zoya brand. Now, Tata Group's jewellery division plans to quadruple its Zoya stores by 2027, thanks to India’s anticipated growth in affluent consumers.