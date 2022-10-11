According to a Knight Frank analysis, the number of ultra-high net worth individuals with assets of $30 million or more increased 11% in 2021 from the previous year. India is currently the second-largest market in the world for gold used in jewellery, and demand is not expected to decline. In 2026, that number is projected to increase by approximately 39%, and over the next five years, the number of people with at least $1 million in wealth is predicted to increase by almost 77%, according to the report.

